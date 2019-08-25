GGL to admn: Don’t allow road digging around PNG lines

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 17:54 IST

LUCKNOW Concerned over the rising cases of PNG line puncture by contractors during road digging, Green Gas Limited (GGL) has written to the district administration to not allow digging of roads around PNG lines.

GGL marketing manager SP Gupta said, “It’s our duty to inform about the hazards of damaging PNG lines by anyone. We have written to district administration to not permit any digging around PNG lines as it could be dangerous in some cases. For permitting digging we can form a committee of the concerned departments.”

“If the digging around PNG lines continues, it will not only cause interruption in PNG supply but could also result in major mishaps,” the letter said.

The GGL letter proposes formation of a special committee to decide on permitting digging in areas where PNG lines are present.

The committee should have members from the district administration, GGL, Lucknow Municipal Corporation, LDA, telecom companies, Jal Sansthan, Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA), PWD, etc, the letter suggested.

Permission for digging around PNG lines should be given only after ensuring safety, the letter states.

On Thursday night, a PNG line was damaged by some labourers working for a telecom company contractor in Gomtinagar and it created panic among residents of the area as PNG started leaking.

“GGL has formed 24 patrolling teams to keep an eye on any activity going on near its pipelines but this is not a complete solution to the problem. All the departments will have to understand the gravity of the threat posed by damaging of pipelines.

The city has around 700 km of PNG and CNG pipelines which are laid 1.2 metre deep in the ground.

