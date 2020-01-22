Ghaziabad officials shortlist seven public utility projects under Smart city mission

cities

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 19:50 IST

During a review of the state smart city mission projects, the Ghaziabad officials Wednesday shortlisted seven of 10 projects which were proposed to be taken up using the funds provided to the city as part of the state smart city mission.

The seven projects shortlisted during a review meeting held at the district headquarters include the conversion of Company Bagh library into a digital library with 50,000 digitised books; conversion of corporation-run six primary schools into smart schools; provision of open gym and sporting facilities in 25 parks under five corporation zones; setup of e-waste recycling plant; initiation of smart classes in 95 government primary schools; coversion of MMG government hospital into a smart hospital with digitised data of patients and MRI machines; and conversion of Girls’ Inter College into a model school.

“The list of seven shortlisted projects will now be sent to the divisional commissioner (Meerut) for a final approval,” Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate, said.

Under the state smart city initiative, each of the seven selected municipal corporations will get ₹50 crore for five years for funding public utility projects.

In December 2019, officials had proposed 10 projects under the state smart city mission. Three projects which were dropped include the smart road project for the stretch from Karhera (near Hindon airbase) to new civil terminal; development of women’s police station into smart police station; and the development of Arthala lake.

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation on September 24, 2019, was selected as one of seven cities of Uttar Pradesh which were eligible for an annual grant of ₹50 crore for five years. The decision was taken by the UP cabinet and the other selected municipal corporations are Meerut, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Mathura-Vrindavan, Firozabad and Shahjahanpur.

In 2018, the Ghaziabad city had participated in Centre’s Smart City initiative but failed to make it to the final list.