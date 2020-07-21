e-paper
Home / Cities / Ghaziabad: Special containment exercise ordered for 21 localities having over 10 Covid-19 cases

Ghaziabad: Special containment exercise ordered for 21 localities having over 10 Covid-19 cases

cities Updated: Jul 21, 2020 00:04 IST
HT Correspondent
Ghaziabad: To curb the rising Covid-19 cases, the district administration on Monday directed for strict containment protocols in 21 different residential areas which have more than 10 active cases. Officials said that the 21 areas will be subjected to sealing and police officers will be deputed to ensure restrictions and delivery of essential supplies.

“Under the micro plan, we have identified 21 different areas which will be subjected to strict containment exercise. This will amount to sealing in order to break the chain of infection. There will be static magistrates and police officers who will be deputed. The containment zones will be under 100% restrictions, except for essential supplies,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

The district magistrate on Sunday had said that the administration is working on a micro plan for containment of areas where Covid-19 cases are increasing.

According to the officials, the 21 areas include Brij Vihar, Shalimar Garden Extension, Lajpat Nagar, Sector 2 of Rajendra Nagar, Shyam Park, Nyay Khand in Indirapuram, Ahimsa Khand-I in Indirapuram, Gyan Khand-I in Indirapuram, Rjendra Nagar, Chiranjeev Vihar, Arthala, Shipra Sun City and VVIP at Raj Nagar Extension, among others.

The move comes after there is an increase in category-2 containment zones (with two or more cases) in the district. According to official figures till July 19, the district has 139 category-1 zones and 178 category-2 zones.

In the 21 identified areas, two teams have been deployed for ensuring 100% testing of suspected cases and will also distribute pamphlets advising residents to adopt guidelines of the health protocols.

“There will be a special drive in such areas. Those not wearing masks or following social distancing will be penalised. Under the containment zones, door step delivery will be ensured. The RWAs will also be roped in to ensure that every household is sanitized,” Pandey added.

The municipal corporation has also been directed by the district magistrate to ensure that proper sanitization is taken up in the containment zones. Besides, incident commanders have been appointed for each of the containment zones.

Along with the containment exercise, the administration has also planned that recommendations of the Ministry of AYUSH will be publicised widely so that residents can take help of immunity boosters to prevent the infection.

According to guidelines, category-1 zones are created in a radius of 250 metres where a single Covid-19 case emerges. The category-2 zones, on the other hand, have a radius of 500 metres with additional 250 metres of buffer area. These are created in areas having more than one Covid-19 cases.

