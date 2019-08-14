Ghevar continues to rule sweets market on Raksha Bandhan

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 22:00 IST

Although ‘ghevar’, a traditional Rajasthani preparation, dominates the sweets market throughout the ‘sawan’ month, its sales always shoot up close to the festival of Raksha Bandhan, which celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters.

This year too, say vendors in the Braj region of Uttar Pradesh, the sweet seems to be having a distinct edge over ‘gift hampers’ and ‘chocolate packs’ stocked in shops.

“The increasing popularity of ‘ghevar’ can be gauged from the fact that earlier its availability ended with Raksha Bandhan but now, sales extend right up to the festival of ‘Janmashtami’,” said Shishir Bhagat, owner of a sweets shop on MG Road, Agra.

He said that the sweet had become a part of the cultural exchange between the Braj region and the bordering state of Rajasthan. “It is especially loved during the rainy season. In Rajasthan, one can find ‘ghevar’ in sweets shop all round the year. Here in Braj, it is mostly limited to ‘sawan’,” said Bhagat.

“With changing times, more varieties have been added. Now, we have milk ghevar, malai ghevar, kesar ghevar and even chocolate ghevar! Tastes are preferences have also changed. Now, customers ask for crispy pieces instead of the usual soft ghevar that was preferred in the past,” he said.

The price ranges from Rs 500 / Kg for simple milk ghevar to Rs 800 / Kg for special ‘sugar free’ ghevar, he said.

“I love buying special gift hampers prepared for Raksha Bandhan, but ‘ghevar’ is a traditional sweet and therefore a must-buy during this festival,” said a customer at Bhagat’s shop.

