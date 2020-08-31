Ghumar Mandi shopkeepers up in arms against odd-even system

cities

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 22:08 IST

The odd-even rule to curb the spread of Covid-19 has irked shopkeepers in Ghumar Mandi, one of the main markets in the city. As a mark of their protest, all shopkeepers opened their shops on Monday to show resentment against the government’s decision.

High drama was witnessed after shopkeepers gathered in the market on Monday. Traders said that their business has already suffered due to the lockdown and they won’t be able to survive as shops will open for only three days a week. Ghumar Mandi market is opting for left-hand side and right-hand side criteria to open shops.

After receiving information, the police reached the spot and tried to pacify the shopkeepers. Few shopkeepers remained adamant over keeping their shops open and landed in a heated argument with the police.

Shopkeepers, however, closed the shops in the afternoon after the administration assured a meeting with deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma.

President of the market association, Pawan Batra said, “For the last one week we are opening 50% shops but it will be difficult for us to survive as shops will open for only three days in a week. No relief has been provided by the government or administration. No one is paying heed to the problems being faced by traders and we have decided that we will not close the shops.”

After meeting DC Sharma and Commissioner of Police, Rakesh Agrawal, the shopkeepers said that they have been asked to wait for the new orders which are expected by Monday late evening.

Batra said that they will open shops on Tuesday and they are hopeful that the government will roll back the odd-even system.

Station House Officer, Jarnail Singh said, “DC Sharma and CP Agrawal have also asked shopkeepers to follow the norms as the Covid-19 cases are on the rise. No FIR has been registered against any shopkeeper.”

Earlier on Saturday, the Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal had also announced that they would raise an agitation from September 1, if the state government failed to roll back the decision to open 50% shops. The Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) has also demanded that the government should roll back its decision to open the shops with odd-even criteria stating that it will adversely affect the industry as well.