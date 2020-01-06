e-paper
Giani Harpreet Singh, parallel jathedar come face to face at Golden Temple function

Giani Harpreet Singh, parallel jathedar come face to face at Golden Temple function

The event was held to felicitate kin of assassins of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi

Jan 06, 2020
Surjit Singh
Surjit Singh
Hindustan Times, AMRITSAR
Parallel acting jathedar Dhian Singh Mand and Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh came face to face at a function organised to felicitate kin of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassins in the Golden Temple on Monday.

The incident took place when Akal Takht acting jathedar was felicitating Waryam Singh and Baltej Singh, brother and nephew of Satwant Singh, one of the assassins of Indira Gandhi. As Giani Harpreet Singh began to offer ‘siropa’ (robe of honour) to them, Jarnail Singh Sakhira, Mand’s aide, dubbed him ‘sarkari jathedar’ loudly and walked out of the gurdwara along with parallel jathedar in protest. However, no communication took place between jathedar and parallel jathedar.

Leter, Mand called Waryam and Baltej outside the gurdwara and presented them siropa in presence of other separatist and panthic leaders.

This is for the first time that the two jathedars came face to face after 2015 ‘Sarbat Khalsa’ (grand Sikh assembly) during which parallel jathedars of Takhts (Sikh temporal seats) were appointed.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief secretary Roop Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann, Dal Khalsa president Harpal Singh Cheema and spokesperson Kanwarpal Singh, All India Sikh Students Federation (Bhoma) chief Manjit Singh Bhoma and former Damdami Taksal spokesperson Mohkam Singh were also present.

Meanwhile, some of the separatist leaders also raised slogans in favour of ‘Khalistan’ and slain militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale on the occasion.

Hailing the assassins of the former prime minister, head of the highest temporal seat, said, “Satwant Singh, Beant Singh and Kehar Singh are our martyrs and will remain so forever. ”

