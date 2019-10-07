Girl accuses father of raping her several times over three years

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 14:55 IST

MEERUT A teenage girl has accused his father, a serving soldier, of raping her several times over a span of three years in Ganganagar police station area in Meerut.

Police have arrested the accused soldier and sent him to jail.

Station house officer (SHO) of Ganganagar police station Ravi Chandrawal said that a case under section 376 of IPC was registered on Saturday against the man on the complaint of his 17-year-old daughter.

Initial investigation in the case has found the allegation to be true and man has been sent to the jail, Chandrawal said.

The family has two daughters and a son and the victim is the eldest among the children.

According to the girl’s complaint, her father started exploiting her sexually about three years ago. Initially, he started sending her obscene pictures and texts, which she brought to the notice of her mother, who advised her to ignore it.

During his visit to on vacations he used to compel her to see similar videos and one night he raped her. She told her mother about it, who advised her not to tell anybody otherwise it would defame the family and her father could lose his job.

The girl continued to bear her exploitation for three years but decided to report the matter to police and gave a written complaint on Saturday, police said.

During investigation, her younger sister also confirmed her allegations, and police arrested the soldier, who had come home on leave, on Saturday itself.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 14:55 IST