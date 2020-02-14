Girl kidnapped by uncle for ransom, rescued in three hours

cities

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 21:24 IST

LUCKNOW A four-year-old girl, who was kidnapped from her house in Gudamba on Friday evening by her maternal uncle for ransom, was rescued within three hours of the incident.

Police said the incident created panic as the kidnapper called up the girl’s parents, threatening to sell her body parts, if the ransom amount of ₹10 lakh was not paid within 24 hours.

The girl was freed after the arrest of the kidnapper from Lohia Park in Gomti Nagar. His mobile location was being tracked through electronic surveillance, said cops.

The accused, Sohaib, 19, a vegetable vendor, had planned to kidnap his niece Laeeba, daughter of his elder sister Anees Bano, after coming to know that her husband Mohd Naeem had inherited parental property worth lakhs, said Deepak Kumar Singh, additional commissioner of police (Ghazipur).

He said Sohaib shifted to his sister’s place from his native town in Mehmoodabad, Sitapur, in pre-planned manner, on January 11.

The accused started selling vegetables near Hahnemann crossing in Gomti Nagar to pose as if he had shifted to Lucknow for employment and kept a watch on the movement of the girl’s family members, he added.

“On Friday around 10.30 am, Sohaib took along Laeeba to a shopping mall in Gomti Nagar on the pretext of providing eatables. From there, he made a ransom call to the girl’s family, threatening to sell her kidney and liver,” said the ACP.

“The accused tried to change his voice while making the call from a mobile number, which he had got recently. But his sister identified his voice. She informed the police around 11.45 am, soon after getting the call,” said the ACP.

Singh said the police team tracked the caller’s number, which he was using frequently and arrested him after tracking his location at the park where he had made the girl sleep on the bench.

The police first took the girl into safe custody before arresting the kidnapper and later handed her over to her parents. The accused was sent to jail after being booking on charges of kidnapping for ransom, he added.