Girl’s decomposed body found 5 days after she went missing

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 21:21 IST

LUCKNOW The decomposed body a 10-year-old girl, who had been missing for the past five days, was found in the bushes on a vacant plot near her house in a Gosainganj village on Lucknow’s outskirts on Thursday.

Police officials said the post-mortem examination report ascertained that the girl was murdered by strangulation, but sexual assault was not confirmed.

Villagers accused the police of lacklustre approach in handling the case as they failed to trace the girl and five days later her body was found barely 300 metres from her house.

They said the girl could have been rescued had the police taken up the case seriously as soon as the victim’s family approached them on the day of her disappearance (on November 8).

SSP (Lucknow) Kalanidhi Naithani, who visited the spot after being informed about the incident, said four police teams were constituted to work out the case at the earliest and some suspected persons had been taken into custody for questioning in the matter.

The deceased’s mother Kiran told police that the girl Annu, 10, a Class 1student, had gone missing while playing outside her house around 9am on November 8.

She approached cops at Gosainganj police station the same day. Kiran said the police registered an FIR of kidnapping under Section 363 of the IPC after several hours (on the intervening night of November 8 and 9).

The family kept searching for the girl and approached the police multiple times to know her whereabouts, but in vain. Kiran said the body was recovered around 300 metres from her house.

The deceased was the youngest among her five siblings, said the woman.

DK Upadhyay, inspector of Gosainganj police station, said the body’s condition suggested that the girl was murdered on the day of her disappearance.

He said the police quizzed a few suspected persons from a brick kiln located near the spot.