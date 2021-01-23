Girl urges Aligarh DM to get road to her village repaired before her wedding

By Hemendra Chaturvedi

A 25-year-old girl, who is set to get married on February 27, called on the district magistrate of Aligarh on Friday, seeking to get the road to her village repaired so that the ‘baarat’ for her marriage could reach her village without any hassle.

Taking note of her request, district magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh has directed block level officials to get the work done before the wedding day.

"The road to our village and the lane to my house are in a bad shape. It has led to waterlogging rendering the road unusable. I am getting married on February 27 and if the road and the lane are not repaired how will my baarat, that will be coming from Ramghat road in Aligarh, reach my house in Nagla Chura village of tehsil Iglas?" said Karishma Kumar. Karishma has done her BEd and is one amongst six brothers and sisters.

The patch of the half-kilometre-long road, connecting Nagla Chura alongside a pond, has been in a bad shape and due to lack of maintenance, water from the pond overflows on to the road leading to waterlogging.

Sources said due to lack of connectivity, many villagers prefer moving to other places for functions like marriage.

"Villagers find it tough to move as lanes are in a pathetic condition. I had informed the Block Development Officer (BDO) twice, raised the issue in Tehsil Diwas and had even filed an RTI but nothing was done," said Karishma after meeting the DM.

"The DM took the matter seriously and instructed officials to get the road repaired, else face the music," she said.

When contacted, district magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh said, "there is a lot of awareness among people and as a result, girls are reaching out with their problems. The concerned officials have been directed to get the road repaired in time."

Mahesh Kumar Madhav, Karishma's brother, said, "It is indeed good to see how girls are getting confident and raising issues at whatever platform possible."