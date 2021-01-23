IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 'Let's have a duel': Amit Shah slams Covid-19 vaccine critics
Union home minister Amit Shah said the vaccines developed by Indian scientists are fully safe.(ANI Photo)
Union home minister Amit Shah said the vaccines developed by Indian scientists are fully safe.(ANI Photo)
india news

'Let's have a duel': Amit Shah slams Covid-19 vaccine critics

"There are some people who are spreading misinformation on the vaccines. Come to another platform and let's have a duel. But why are you creating doubt over people's health and doing politics?" Amit Shah asked.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Guwahati
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:31 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday came down heavily on those criticising the efficacies of Covid-19 vaccines, asserting that there should be no politics on public health.

Addressing a function to extend the benefit of the government's healthcare programme to the central armed police forces, he said the vaccines developed by Indian scientists are fully safe.

"There are some people who are spreading misinformation on the vaccines. Come to another platform and let's have a duel. But why are you creating doubt over people's health and doing politics?" he asked.

"I appeal to all of you to go for the vaccine when your turn comes. Do not have any doubt over its efficacy. We've already launched the world's biggest vaccination drive," he added.

Shah ceremoniously distributed the 'Ayushman CAPF' health cards among some personnel from the seven Central Armed Police Forces here.

He said the CAPFs had three prime concerns -- the existing health coverage was not comprehensive, the satisfaction of housing was not there and long duty hours without leaves due to non-timely recruitment.

"Our government is addressing all the three concerns. For the health issue, we've launched the 'Ayushman CAPF' today. This will give health insurance benefit to around 50 lakh people," Shah said.

By May 1, the 'Ayushman CAPF' process will be completed by offering health cards to all the personnel of the seven central police forces, he added.

The home minister said the government and the forces are trying to increase the satisfaction ratio to 55 per cent by 2022 from 36 per cent two years ago, and further take it to 65 per cent by 2025.

"We've completed the examination process for 50,000 recruitments. Now, we'll start the process again to hire another 50,000 persons in the CAPFs. Our target is one hiring against one departure in five years. With this, everyone will be able to stay home for 100 days in a year," he added.

An MoU was signed between the National Health Authority (NHA) and Union Home Ministry in presence of Shah, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the CRPF Group Centre in Guwahati.

Under the initiative 'Ayushman CAPF', around 28 lakh personnel from Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), Assam Rifles and NSG and their families will be covered by the 'Ayushman Bharat: Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana'.

CRPF Director-General AP Maheshwari expressed his gratitude for bringing the CAPFs under the scheme.

The Home Minister also virtually inaugurated Sashastra Seema Bal's (SSB) 168 quarters, a 10-bed hospital and an administrative building located at different places of Assam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amit shah covid-19 covid-19 vaccine
app
Close
e-paper
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launches 'Ayushman scheme' for personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), in Guwahati, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (PTI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launches 'Ayushman scheme' for personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), in Guwahati, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (PTI)
india news

Amit Shah launches cashless medical scheme for CAPF personnel, families

By Utpal Parashar, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:18 PM IST
  • With the scheme, nearly 5 million CAPF personnel and their families can avail cashless medical treatment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As many as 12 states are already using Covaxin.(AFP)
As many as 12 states are already using Covaxin.(AFP)
india news

'7 more states to start administering Covaxin from next week': Health ministry

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:12 PM IST
Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and West Bengal will start administering the Covid-19 vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lalu Prasad was undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in the Jharkhand capital for multiple ailments.
Lalu Prasad was undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in the Jharkhand capital for multiple ailments.
india news

Lalu Prasad admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:08 PM IST
A team of doctors has been constituted to evaluate and monitor the former Bihar chief minister's condition and he has been admitted under Dr Rakesh Yadav, professor of Cardiology at AIIMS.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Additional secretary in the Union ministry of health and family welfare Manohar Agnani said in the last 24 hours another death following vaccination has been recorded in Gurugram(PTI)
Additional secretary in the Union ministry of health and family welfare Manohar Agnani said in the last 24 hours another death following vaccination has been recorded in Gurugram(PTI)
india news

None of the deaths preceded by inoculation linked to Covid-19 vaccination

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:00 PM IST
Additional secretary of the union health ministry Manohar Agnani, said on Saturday that a total of 11 hospitalisations have been recorded following immunizations, taking the percentage of hospitalization against vaccination to 0.0007%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik.(HT file)
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik.(HT file)
india news

Odisha govt plans to launch employment scheme for urban poor

By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:57 PM IST
  • The scheme aims at reduction in livelihood vulnerabilities of the urban poor including migrant labourers and informal workers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A lawyer has approached the top court to demand that the vacancies of Chairman and three members of the Appellate Tribunal, Prevention of Money Laundering Act (ATPMLA) be filled up urgently. (HT PHOTO).
A lawyer has approached the top court to demand that the vacancies of Chairman and three members of the Appellate Tribunal, Prevention of Money Laundering Act (ATPMLA) be filled up urgently. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Appoint chairman, members for PMLA Appellate Tribunal: Lawyer’s plea in SC

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:31 PM IST
  • Presently, over 5,000 cases are pending with the Tribunal of which the bulk of matters arise out of proceedings under PMLA.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
india news

'People of Tamil Nadu will determine their future, not Nagpur': Rahul Gandhi

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:24 PM IST
  • Gandhi is on a tour of the western belt where he will next visit Erode, Tiruppur, Karur and Dindigul districts to meet farmers, weavers and youngsters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union home minister Amit Shah said the vaccines developed by Indian scientists are fully safe.(ANI Photo)
Union home minister Amit Shah said the vaccines developed by Indian scientists are fully safe.(ANI Photo)
india news

'Let's have a duel': Amit Shah slams Covid-19 vaccine critics

PTI, Guwahati
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:31 PM IST
"There are some people who are spreading misinformation on the vaccines. Come to another platform and let's have a duel. But why are you creating doubt over people's health and doing politics?" Amit Shah asked.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An empowered committee of academicians, chief justices and eminent lawyers should be set up or an independent, autonomous National Council for Legal Education and Research must be created to bring objectivity into the system (Shutterstock)
An empowered committee of academicians, chief justices and eminent lawyers should be set up or an independent, autonomous National Council for Legal Education and Research must be created to bring objectivity into the system (Shutterstock)
india news

Legal education in the country needs urgent reforms: Supreme Court judges

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:48 PM IST
Justice S K Kaul said the quality of legal education has suffered as a result of a large number of "not so great law colleges" and the "crying need of the hour" was to see how legal education can be improved. Similar issues were also raised by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The six municipal corporations to go to polls are Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar.(PTI | Representational image)
The six municipal corporations to go to polls are Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar.(PTI | Representational image)
india news

Gujarat state election commission announces local body elections in February

PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:44 PM IST
Counting of votes for the six municipal corporations will take place on February 23, and for the 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats on March 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Air India flight from Goa landing at Agra Airport on Saturday before flying to Delhi. (HT PHOTO).
The Air India flight from Goa landing at Agra Airport on Saturday before flying to Delhi. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Air India begins weekly flight between Agra and Goa

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:40 PM IST
  • This Goa-Agra-Delhi flight was earlier expected to begin on January 16 but was rescheduled for January 23. The plane halted for 35 minutes and then flew for Delhi at 12.15 pm with four passengers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security personnel keep vigil during fresh snowfall in Srinagar on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Security personnel keep vigil during fresh snowfall in Srinagar on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Fresh snowfall in J-K, drop in temp in north Maharashtra likely from January 25

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:18 PM IST
The India Meteorological Department said rain and thundershowers occurred at a few places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh and Muzaffrabad and at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Maharashtra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation.
Image for representation.
india news

After J&K govt lifts poultry ban, crow samples found positive in 4 districts

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:31 PM IST
  • Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday had lifted the ban on the import of the poultry and poultry products.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra accused the BJP of violating all sanctity of a secular government. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra accused the BJP of violating all sanctity of a secular government. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
india news

'Stand up to bigoted bulldozing or..': Mahua Moitra on Mamata-Jai Shri Ram row

Written by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:12 PM IST
'In an official event, you can't have religion chants as long as this is a secular democracy,' the MP said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NS Jamwal, IG- BSF, Jammu addresses media after a tunnel detected by Border Security Force (BSF) in Pansar area along International Border in Kathuaon, in Jammu on Saturday.
NS Jamwal, IG- BSF, Jammu addresses media after a tunnel detected by Border Security Force (BSF) in Pansar area along International Border in Kathuaon, in Jammu on Saturday.
india news

Pakistan dug tunnel in J-K's Pansar from zero-line, says BSF IG

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:58 PM IST
The tunnel detected today is the fourth one in the last six months in Samba, Hiranagar and Kathua areas and the tenth in total in Jammu region, according to a BSF press release.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP