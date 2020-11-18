Give date by when OBE results will be declared: HC to DU

cities

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 23:59 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed Delhi University to give details of courses whose results for the online Open Book Examination (OBE) have been declared and sought to know by when the rest of the results will be declared.

The court said that taking into account the grievances of students, it will have to monitor things again like it had done during the conduct of the examinations in August.

Justice Pratibha Singh asked the University to file an affidavit within five days on the declaration of the results of various subjects after DU did not file its affidavit on the data retention policy.

On October 12, the court had sought to know from the varsity about its stand on legal issues that arise with respect to data of students, privacy, etc., after some data was leaked from a student’s admit card.

The court had asked DU to place on record, its contract with the cloud service provider, with whom the data related to the entire examination process, including answer papers. etc., has been stored.

A section of final-year undergraduate students of various colleges had raised concerns over a possible breach of privacy on the varsity’s online portal for issuing admit cards for the online exams conducted in August.

Students had alleged that anyone can access a student’s admit card that carries personal details such as their mobile phone number, address, date of birth and email id.

Expressing concern over the leak, the court had said, “In order to adjudicate legal issues that arise in respect of the data of the students, privacy etc., DU is directed to place on record, its contract with the cloud service provider, with whom the data, in relation to the entire examination process, including answer papers etc., has been stored…”

“DU shall also place on record, its policy, if any, in respect of retention of answer scripts both in physical and electronic forms, before the next date of hearing,” the court had said on October 12 after several students had raised grievances of their data being leaked on social media.

The high court was hearing students’ plea that results of their final-year exams, which were conducted in August, have not been declared yet and due to which they are unable to join higher studies.

In an affidavit filed through advocate Prateek Sharma, some students said it is pertinent to mention that after making payment, the students got their confidential result along with “No Backlog Certificate”, but despite the certificate, students have been marked as absent in the final results declared by the university.

On Wednesday, the court was displeased with the non-filing of an affidavit on DU’s data retention policy.

“There is non-compliance by Delhi University. It is really shocking. It is happening every time,” it said, adding, “now we will have to monitor things again”.

The court asked the varsity to file an affidavit before November 25 and posted the matter for further hearing on November 26. It asked professor D S Rawat, Dean of Examinations, to be present in the next video hearing.

A division bench of the high court had earlier directed the university to declare results of all post-graduate courses by October 31 and to upload the marksheets on its website.