Home / Cities / Future prospects of egg industry discussed during webinar at GADVASU

Future prospects of egg industry discussed during webinar at GADVASU

The vet varsity organised a national webinar on the theme ‘Eggcellent ways to promote health’ to mark World Egg Day

cities Updated: Oct 09, 2020 23:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

The department of livestock products technology of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences, University, organised a national webinar on the theme ‘Eggcellent ways to promote health’ under the aegis of ICAR- Institutional Development Plan of National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) to mark World Egg Day. Two expert lectures were delivered during the session.

Narinder Singh Sharma, head of the department and chairman of the webinar, highlighted the importance of the day. Nitin Mehta, assistant professor, department of livestock products technology, presented a link between economic development and malnutrition in India.

Ganesh Kumar Saini, head, international business, Natural Remedies Private Limited, gave a talk on the global prospects of the egg industry and future opportunities. Parkash Singh Brar, director of extension education and principal investigator of the project, said that students should focus on becoming employers rather than employees.

Sarvpreet Singh Ghuman, dean, College of Veterinary Science, appreciated the efforts of the department for choosing such topics of interest for students and industry.

Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor, GADVASU, applauded the efforts of the scientists for highlighting such a pertinent issue linked to human health.

