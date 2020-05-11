GMADA office to reopen with 33% staff on rotation, no public dealing

Updated: May 11, 2020 22:35 IST

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) office will reopen on Tuesday with 33% staffers after a gap of 50 days. There will be no public dealing until further orders are passed.

The GMADA office is situated in Sector 62 and had been shut due to nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19.

According to the orders issued on Monday, the staffers will come on rotational basis. However, all employees of the engineering department will have to attend office.

A senior GMADA official said the officials will be clearing pending files and will come on rotational basis according to the roster.

He said people can send communication regarding any case through post, courier or via electronic mode at helpdesk@gmada.gov.in.