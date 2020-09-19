GNDEC Ludhiana kick-starts international conference on sustainable innovation

cities

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 20:33 IST

A three-day online international conference on ‘Sustainable Development through Engineering Innovation’ was started at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC) here on Saturday.

The conference, which was inaugurated by IIT Ropar director SK Dass, aims at highlighting innovative solutions to various engineering problems.

In his welcome address, GNDEC principal Sehijpal Singh stressed the need for innovation to build a sustainable society. He said the college is promoting a culture of innovation with support from industry.

Giving details, co-chairperson H S Rai said the three-day multi-track conference will comprise four parallel sessions each day. He stressed upon connecting within the nature which is necessary for sustainable development.

The organising secretaries informed that over 250 papers were received from researchers from around the globe, out of which 115 papers have been accepted for publication. The papers have featured in the lecture notes series of a well-know publisher ‘Springer’.

Professor R S Bhatti from Mount Royal University, Calgary, Canada, one of the keynote speakers said the world is facing drastic climatic change and there was an urgent need to adopt new business to survive. He gave examples from real life of water saving by Scotland using sensors in pipes leading to conservation of 2 trillion gallons of water.

Mukhinder Singh, one of the distinguished industrialists of Punjab and managing director of SECO, said that innovation was the tool with technology as raw material. CII Punjab vice-chairman and GNDEC alumnus Rahul Ahuja expressed fear that our current developments will not make us survive in the next century. He said now is the exciting phase and is challenging for people who seek sustainable development through innovation. He cited 3Ps — planet, people and profit — as necessary pillars of sustainable development and urged the students to develop innovative ideas from their daily experiences.

Chief guest Sarit K Das said it was only in the last 30 years that sustainable development was being talked about. He stressed upon making an institution with innovative culture and research orientation.