Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.06 °C, check weather forecast for August 3, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on August 3, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on August 3, 2024, is 26.52 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.06 °C and 27.22 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 83% and the wind speed is 83 km/h. The sun rose at 06:16 AM and will set at 07:03 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 4, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.92 °C and 26.74 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 82%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Goa today stands at 58.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 3, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 4, 2024
|26.69 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 5, 2024
|25.1 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 6, 2024
|27.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 7, 2024
|28.22 °C
|Light rain
|August 8, 2024
|25.39 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 9, 2024
|28.69 °C
|Light rain
|August 10, 2024
|28.74 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.72 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|30.68 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.08 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|23.41 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|26.0 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|27.78 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|32.47 °C
|Scattered clouds
