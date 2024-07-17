Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.21 °C, check weather forecast for July 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 18, 2024 26.91 °C Moderate rain July 19, 2024 25.9 °C Heavy intensity rain July 20, 2024 23.85 °C Heavy intensity rain July 21, 2024 24.98 °C Moderate rain July 22, 2024 27.75 °C Moderate rain July 23, 2024 27.82 °C Moderate rain July 24, 2024 27.81 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.68 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.3 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.44 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.55 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.74 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.68 °C Light rain Delhi 37.5 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Goa today, on July 17, 2024, is 25.78 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.21 °C and 26.77 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 89% and the wind speed is 89 km/h. The sun rose at 06:11 AM and will set at 07:07 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 18, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.69 °C and 27.12 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 85%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 35.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 17, 2024

