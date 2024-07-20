Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.51 °C, check weather forecast for July 20, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 21, 2024 24.69 °C Moderate rain July 22, 2024 27.93 °C Moderate rain July 23, 2024 28.02 °C Moderate rain July 24, 2024 26.45 °C Moderate rain July 25, 2024 26.52 °C Moderate rain July 26, 2024 27.59 °C Moderate rain July 27, 2024 27.97 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.55 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.52 °C Light rain Chennai 31.27 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 22.66 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 23.27 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 34.32 °C Light rain Delhi 35.62 °C Light rain

The temperature in Goa today, on July 20, 2024, is 24.81 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.51 °C and 24.81 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 91% and the wind speed is 91 km/h. The sun rose at 06:12 AM and will set at 07:07 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 21, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.86 °C and 24.82 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 93%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 18.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 20, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

