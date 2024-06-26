Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.73 °C, check weather forecast for June 26, 2024
Jun 26, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on June 26, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on June 26, 2024, is 26.99 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.73 °C and 27.21 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 88% and the wind speed is 88 km/h. The sun rose at 06:05 AM and will set at 07:07 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 27, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.81 °C and 24.83 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 97%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 19.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 26, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 27, 2024
|24.4 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|June 28, 2024
|27.6 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 29, 2024
|28.59 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 30, 2024
|28.54 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 1, 2024
|27.32 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 2, 2024
|27.47 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 3, 2024
|25.55 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.7 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|34.56 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|30.74 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|25.25 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|26.28 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Ahmedabad
|34.73 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|39.09 °C
|Light rain
