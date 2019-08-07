Going green: Vines, mango saplings to be planted in Golden Temple ‘parikrama’ corridors

india

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 22:29 IST

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday started the project of planting vines in the corridors of the parikrama (circumambulation) of the Golden Temple with a view to increase the green cover in the historic shrine.

The rare species of vines such as jasmine, jasminum grandiflorum, combretum indicum, clerodendrum and tecoma are being planted in pots on the second floor of the corridors.

The vine saplings have been donated by the Kolkata-based IHA Foundation. The shrine houses rare centuries-old ‘beri’ (jujube) trees.

Mango saplings will also be planted in the parikrama.

SGPC chief secretary Roop Singh said the vines and mango trees will inspire the devotees.

“We are planting four species of vine. Right now, we are planting 60 creepers. Eventually, the entire corridor will be covered with vines. The main objective of increasing greenery in the complex is to make people aware about the purity of the environment. The mango saplings being planted are of Amrapali variety. These trees will be grown only up to 5 to 6 feet,” he said.

Besides, araucaria plants have also been planted in the parikrama.

Recently, a ‘vertical garden’ comprising 24,000 plants of different varieties was developed with the flower pots fixed to the walls right inside the entrance to the shrine from the Brahm Buta Bazaar side. A green belt is planned on two acres with seasonal floral and herbal plants with the help of horticulture experts.

In June, in another environment-friendly measure, a state-of-the-art water recharging and recycling system was made operational on the premises of the Golden Temple. Under the project, three recharging channels have been set up to recycle and recharge the ‘sarovar’ water that was being used to clean the ‘parikarma’ and the causeway leading to the sanctum sanctorum.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 19:16 IST