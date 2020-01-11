GOLDEN TEMPLE ‘HUKAMNAMA’ SGPC mum over TV channel claiming exclusive right of telecasting audio

cities

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 22:17 IST

Despite being informed about Facebook blocking Golden Temple’s daily ‘hukamnama’ (edict) audio shared from its official website, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) is silent over a private TV channel claiming exclusive right of telecasting the audio.

After ‘parkash’ (installation) of Guru Granth Sahib at the sanctum sanctorum, a ‘shabad’ (hymn) is recited by the ‘granthi’ (Sikh priest) from the holy scripture. The shabad is considered as ‘hukamnama’ of Guru. Its audio is shared on the website of the SGPC that manages affairs of the Golden Temple. The social media users share it further from the website.

The FB continues to block the hukamnama shared from the website of the gurdwara body. Asked to clear the air about the exclusive right claimed by the channel, SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal on Saturday refused to comment on the matter. “I shall not speak on this issue right now,” he said.

He was interacting with the media on the sidelines of a function organised at the Golden Temple.

FB USER WRITES LETTER TO SGPC CHIEF

Meanwhile, Paramjit Singh, who runs a Facebook page of a news portal, has written a letter to the SGPC president as the FB had blocked the ‘hukamnama’ audio shared on it after objection from the TV channel.

“The TV channel is claiming that hukamnama audio shared from the SGPC website is its intellectual property right and on its complaint, the FB has not allowed us to share the hukamnama for propagation of Sikh faith,” he said in the letter.

“Is it not hurting religious sentiments of the Sikhs that a channel is claiming gurbani of Guru Granth Sahib as its intellectual property. Strong action needs to be taken against this channel for this act, which cannot be tolerated. The gurbani is common for all and none can lay claim on it,” he said while speaking to HT.

A similar notice was received by the FB page of a Punjabi newspaper published from Mohali.