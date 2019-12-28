Goodwin jewellers case: Owners remanded in police custody till January 6

cities

Owners of Goodwin Jewellers, Sunil Kumar Akrakaran and Sudheer Kumar Akrakaran, were produced at a Kalyan court on Friday which remanded them in police custody till January 6.

An economic offences wing officer said, “Court has ordered police custody till January 6. We are yet to investigate their money trail and investment.”

Investors are worried as police didn’t give them a clear picture on how to retrieve the money they invested. Raghunathan Nair, 62, who invested ₹31 lakh with Goodwin Jewellers, said, “Several investors are visiting the court hoping to find ways to retrieve their money but police is not giving clear answers.”