Goons of Congress, Chaduni responsible for death at Ambala rally: K’shetra MP Saini

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 05:31 IST

BJP MP from Kurukshetra Nayab Saini on Friday said that “goons” of the Congress and BKU state chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni were behind the “attack” that claimed the life of a 72-year-old farmer during a tractor rally in Ambala’s Naraingarh on Wednesday.

Saini was addressing a press conference in Chandigarh regarding the death of Bharat Singh, an Ambala farmer, during the saffron party’s tractor rally that was led by him and Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria in favour of three farm laws.

He was sharing the stage with BJP Ambala chief Rajesh Barauta; son of the deceased farmer Bhupender Singh; village head Anil Kumar and some locals who were also injured during the attack.

“This murder by the goons of Congress and Chaduni is the murder of democracy. But those who have committed hooliganism in the name of farmers will be prosecuted according to the law and the family will get justice. I’m from that same area and I know that these people are directly associated with the local Congress leaders and a Congress rebel (Nirmal Singh),” Saini said.

He also said that no lathicharge took place in Pipli in September, when farmers led by Chaduni gathered in the town for a rally against three farm laws.

SARPANCH ALLEGES LAPSES IN ARRANGEMENT BY ADMN

As reported exclusively by the HT on Thursday, village head Anil Kumar mentioned about the lapse in arrangements made by the administration. “The administration failed to maintain law and order during the rally. There were protests in Yamunanagar too, but nothing happened there.”

On this, Ambala SP Rajesh Kalia said the police restrained from using force, otherwise there could have been a law and order situation in Haryana.

“There could have been some shortcomings, but that is not any failure or lack of police force. We knew about the probable protests, but the protesters included only 10% of farmers, rest were anti-social elements. A few of the BKU leaders had praised our preparations then. We are investigating efficiently on both the complaints (murder and highway blockade) we have received,” SP told the HT.