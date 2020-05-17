Govt arranges 20 special buses to evacuate 470 J&K residents from Haryana

cities

Updated: May 17, 2020 00:19 IST

The administration has embarked upon the Haryana-Migrant Workers Evacuation Plan to evacuate 470 Jammu and Kashmir migrant workers from 12 districts of Haryana stranded there due to coronavirus enforced lockdown.

In this regard, the government has arranged a fleet of 20 buses to get these migrants back to their homes.

Meanwhile, the Jammu district administration on Saturday received the third special train carrying 952 passengers of various districts of Union territory. So far, three trains have reached Jammu with a total of 2,870 stranded passengers belonging to different districts.

Jammu deputy commissioner Sushma Chauhan, who is supervising the whole process of boarding and de-boarding of returnees at Jammu railway station, said that 100% sampling of returnees has been done at the kiosks established by the district administration at the station. Besides, an elaborate transport system has been put in place to take the passengers to their native districts for administrative quarantine amidst strict adherence to the guidelines issued by MHA regarding Covid-19, she added.

Additionally, the government has evacuated about 3,178 stranded residents of J&K from May 15-16 thus taking the total figure to 52,396 people who have returned to the UT through Lakhanpur besides bringing back home 9,243 persons through special trains at Jammu and Udhampur till May 16.

As per official information, a train has been scheduled to run from Bengaluru to J&K on May 17, for bringing back the J&K residents stranded in Karnataka. In this regard, the concerned persons have been asked to contact the local administration for seeking permission to move for Bengaluru to catch the said train.

The third special Covid train has brought over 952 J&K residents to Jammu this morning while the train from Nagpur today reached the Udhampur railway station carrying 1027 passengers. Besides, another train from Bengaluru carrying about 655 stranded persons is expected to reach Udhampur on May 17.

Govt schedules spl trains to return stranded J&K residents

Government has scheduled multiple covid special trains to bring back residents of Jammu and Kashmir, who are stranded in different states including Karnataka, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana due to lockdown. For those stranded in Karnatka, the administration has arranged train for J&K from Tripura Vasini White Petals. The reporting time for the train will be from 2pm to 5pm on May 17. For queries, people can WhatsApp on 9480800601 or call at 0191-2466988. Those stranded in Gujarat have to register through digitalgujarat.gov.in at 3pm on May 17. For those in Andra Pardesh and Telengana, government will soon schedule a train. People have been advised to wait for further information and contact at 0191-2466988 for queries.