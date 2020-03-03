Govt issues instructions for PCMS docs’ admission to PG courses

cities

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 22:09 IST

The state government has issued instructions for issuance of no objection certificates (NOC) to the Punjab Civil Medical Service (PCMS) doctors for admissions to post-graduate and super-specialty courses in government and private institutions within and outside the state.

As per notification issued to health department and medical education department, the PCMS doctors who have qualified the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) PG-2020 are eligible for getting admission to PG course in the private and government institutions. But PCMS doctors, who want to avail 30% incentive for their service in rural areas, on their NEET score under the state quota seats are eligible for admission only in government institutions.

The PCMS doctors, who have qualified the NEET PG -2020 and are not availing any incentive for their service in rural areas, are allowed for admission to private medical and dental colleges.

A PCMS doctor, who has completed three years of service in a difficult rural area or four-and-half-year in other rural area or the appropriate combination of both, is given an incentive of up to 30 per cent of marks of his or her score in NEET PG-2020. However, the PCMS doctors availing 30 per cent of the incentive are eligible for admission only to government medical college in the state.

Also, PCMS doctors, who are availing incentive of 30% marks, are also bound to give a surety bond of ₹15-lakh to the health department for minimum five years after completion of the PG course.

This will ensure that all PCMS doctors serve at CHCs and civil hospitals in the state for minimum of five years as a specialist and it will help the health department tackle shortage of doctors in these hospitals to some extent too, said a senior official of the health department.

The health department has been facing a shortage of doctors, particularly in radiology, anesthesia and pediatrics departments.

The government has also asked the health department to issue NOC to PCMS doctors only for those super specialty courses in which department has shortage of staff.