Govt medical college likely to get 14 PG seats

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 21:34 IST

NOIDA: With positive signals from the high-level inspection team of the National Board of Examination (NBE), it is likely that the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Kasna in Gautam Budh Nagar would get postgraduate seats for the next academic session.

GIMS Director Dr Rakesh Gupta said the senior officials of NBE, who had inspected the gynaecology and obstetrics department recently, have expressed satisfaction with infrastructure and faculty members.

“The NBE is the apex body to allot Diplomate National Board (DNB), which is a full-time three-year postgraduation level programme. The inspection team was very happy with our state-of-the-art infrastructure, well-equipped laboratories and skills lab. The team also expressed its pleasure with our faculty, who are dedicated and well-versed in latest medical advancements and trained in the newer curriculum guidelines from the Medical Council of India (MCI),” he said.

Dr Gupta said the GIMS has applied for 18 postgraduation seats .

“The inspection of the other four departments of paediatrics, medicine, surgery and anaesthesia will be completed soon. Once the inspection is completed, the NBE will give us permission to admit PG students,” he said.

Giving the break-up of the PG seats, he said GIMS has applied for four seats each in gynaecology, medicine and surgery departments and three each in paediatrics and anaesthesia.

“The eligibility for DNB is qualifying MBBS or an equivalent examination with 50% or above aggregate percentage along with clearing the DNB- CET entrance test. The course is covered in semesters which also comprises rotational training,” he said.

The GIMS director said it has already got the letter of permission from the MCI on August 1, for admitting 100 MBBS students.

