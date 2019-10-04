Govt misusing powers to pressure ED, CBI: Pawar

cities

Oct 04, 2019

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday alleged the government was misusing its powers to pressure Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials to set up an inquiry against leaders who might pose a threat to the government, but insisted the government’s ploy has failed.

“Their entire ploy is to use agencies like the ED and CBI to finish the opposition. This time though it failed as the atmosphere in the state pre-ED inquiry on me and post the inquiry is completely different,” Pawar said in Thane. “People now want a change after my recent rendezvous with ED.”

Taking potshots at those who left the party, he said politicians have a right to go anywhere, but voters, too, have the right to vote these people out. Pawar was in Thane on Thursday afternoon to accompany NCP sitting MLA Jitendra Awhad, while he filed nomination papers from Kalwa-Mumbra constituency.

He claimed the ruling party wants to divert attention from main issues such as poverty, farmers’ suicide and unemployment and thus was raking up issues such as Ram Mandir and Article 370.

“These are not parliamentary elections to talk about these issues, the election is a state election and state issues

need to be addressed,” Pawar said.

Talking about Ganesh Naik not getting candidature from Navi Mumbai, Pawar said he will now have to face many such insults in the party.

Oct 04, 2019