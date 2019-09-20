Govt sanctions over ₹75 crore for roads leading to Dera Baba Nanak

cities

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 01:24 IST

With less than two months to go for the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday sanctioned ₹75.23 crore for widening and strengthening the road network leading to the historic town.

After presiding over the cabinet meeting here, the CM said ₹3.7 crore has been approved for the construction of “heritage street” and “food street”. It was decided to hold the next cabinet meeting in Batala.

Accompanied by his cabinet colleagues, Amarinder inspected the Kartarpur corridor construction work at the Indo-Pak border, including the integrated check post (ICP) construction project, where he interacted with workers.

Later, chairing the third meeting of the Dera Baba Nanak Development Authority (DBNDA), constituted to ensure holistic development of historic town associated with the first Sikh Guru, the CM directed officials to ensure timely completion of the projects related to the 550th Prakash Purb celebrations.

The CM said he had written to Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari seeking declaring the Sultanpur Lodhi-Beas-Batala and Dera Baba Nanak road (which is to be named as Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji Marg) as a national highway. He directed the Powercom chairman to ensure underground cable wiring of electricity polls being erected at the passage leading to the Kartarpur corridor.

The CM also asked the health minister to finalise and put in place an elaborate healthcare plan, encompassing all emergency elements, for facilitation of devotees expected to visit the city during the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak.

Amarinder directed the state director general of police to expedite the process of setting up a DSP office and police station building at Dera Baba Nanak.

In another directive, the CM asked the principal secretary, civil aviation, to take up the issue of special chartered flights from London and other European countries to Amritsar for facilitation of Sikh devotees settled abroad. He also asked the officials concerned to take up with the railways the issue of increasing the frequency of special trains to the city during the historic occasion.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 01:24 IST