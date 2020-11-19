Govt schools in HP to conduct online exams for Classes 9 to 12 from Dec 1

cities

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 21:18 IST

Second term examinations of Classes 9 to 12 of government schools will be conducted online from December 1 due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The state’s education department has released the examination datasheet.

Students will be sent question papers locked with a password on WhatsApp and they will have to click the pictures of their answer sheets after completing the exam within the allotted time. Students will have to send the answer sheets to teachers via WhatsApp. For students who do not have a mobile phone, question papers will be sent to their doorstep.

Parents and guardians will be entrusted with the responsibility of supervising the students during the examination

Examinations of Classes 9 and 10 will start from December 1 and will conclude on December 8 while examinations of students who have opted for the arts and commerce stream will start on December 1 and will conclude on December 9. Examinations of the science stream students will conclude on December 8.

The results will be declared on December 30.