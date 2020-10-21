e-paper
Grand celebrations on J&K Accession Day this year: BJP

cities Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 22:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

This year, there will be grand celebrations on the Accession Day of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of India, said J&K Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ravinder Raina here on Wednesday.

Addressing a meeting of district presidents and district ‘prabharis’ at the party headquarters, Raina said, “This time, the day holds a great significance after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A. It will be the first time that the day will be celebrated with joy.”

“The region is set to celebrate the occasion like August 15 and every BJP leader and activist will make efforts to make it a grand celebration,” Raina added.

He said that senior ministers from Centre may also address them on the occasion as it is a “special occasion for people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh”.

Raina said BJP will celebrate this day in the form of a grand rally, both physical and virtual in nature, and programmes will be organised in every district.

