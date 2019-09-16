Greater Mohali authority begins process to acquire land for Aerotropolis township

cities

Coming up with its seventh independent township — Aerotropolis, spread over 5,400 acres – the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has begun the process for acquiring 737 acres in the first phase.

The township is an expansion of GMADA’s Aerocity, and will comprise both residential and commercial spaces. To be situated in the vicinity of Chandigarh International Airport, it will come up on both sides of the Zirakpur-Banur road.

In the first phase, land will be acquired in Bakarpur, Rurka, Naraingarh and Chhat villages. The process will be completed by January 2020.

The acquisition will take place under the land pooling policy 2013, wherein farmers are offered housing and commercial sites in lieu of their land

For example, if 8-kanal land is acquired, the farmer will get two options — 1,000 sq yard developed residential site and 121 sq yard developed SCO site or 500 sq yard residential site and 300 sq yard SCO site.

The landowners will get exemption from payment of stamp duty for equivalent of land purchased within a period of three years. On purchase of land in the state or sale of land pooling plots, they will also be exempted from payment of Punjab Land Records Society Facilitation charges.

Those who do not opt for land pooling will get compensation of ₹2 crore per acre. While acquiring the land for Aerocity in 2008, GMADA had given ₹1.5 crore per acre to farmers.

Arina Duggal, land acquisition collector, GMADA, said: “The process for land acquisition has already started and notices under Section 11 of the Land Acquisition Act have been issued. Notices under Section 19 will be issued soon. We are hopeful of completing the process of acquisition by January 2020. We are giving preference to land polling.”

Section 11 of the Act pertains to preliminary notification for acquiring the land and calling objections from landowners. Section 19 is imposed to declare acquisition of land in lieu of compensation to landowners.

“We received some objections from Rurka village, stating that they have some commercial establishments in the area. We have sent a rehabilitation report to the financial commissioner for approval,” said another GMADA officer, privy to the development.

