Greater Noida authority begins plastic-free drive

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 20:54 IST

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority Tuesday said it has started a plastic-free city campaign and roped in residents’ welfare associations (RWAs), traders associations, schools and other institutions. They have asked market welfare associations to work on the campaign.

On September 12, the authority had a meeting with RWAs and traders welfare associations, and requested them to participate in this campaign and work for making Greater Noida a plastic-free city. The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started a campaign from September 11 to make all cities free from single-use plastic that pollute the environment.

“We have asked all social welfare associations, including RWAs, traders’ associations and educational welfare associations to work towards making Greater Noida a plastic-free city. We have also distributed cloth bags to traders and RWAs to persuade them not to use single-use plastic,” Deep Chander, additional chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority, said.

On September 16, the authority held meetings with heads of educational institutions, who can play crucial role in making Greater Noida a plastic-free city, officials said. The educational institutions in Greater Noida have come forward to help the Greater Noida authority in checking the use of single-use plastic.

“The educational institutes will ask students to educate their parents about single-use plastic menace. Apart from that, the authority has asked the institutes to organise seminars and other events that can help in discouraging people from using single-use plastic,” a Greater Noida authority official said.

There are around 100 privately managed engineering and technology colleges and five universities in Greater Noida. The officials hope that if all educational institutes also help out, then making Greater Noida a plastic-free city would become easier.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 20:54 IST