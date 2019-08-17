Greater Noida authority indicts 10 officials for illegal development in Shahberi

cities

Greater Noida: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has indicted 10 officials and for their alleged complicity in illegal projects at Shahberi, and submitted a report to the state government for the same. The Noida police had also named 22 police persons, posted in the area in the last three years, in a report it submitted to the UP government.

KK Gupta, additional CEO, GNIDA, said that from 2017-2018, the authority filed 44 cases against 181 people for developing illegal constructions in Shahberi.

“Teams of the Greater Noida authority conducted anti-encroachment drives and stopped illegal constructions time and again. The authority had suspended two managers for their alleged involvement after the two Shahberi buildings collapsed last year. Besides this, three contractual workers were sacked for their alleged complicity in Shahberi development. Now, the authority has indicted 10 officials and written to the district magistrate for action against them,” he said.

Gupta said that the officials were responsible for ensuring safety norms were adhered to during development work in Shahberi.

Meanwhile, the Noida police have also submitted a report naming 22 police personnel to the commissioner (Meerut).

Vaibhav Krishna, senior superintendent of police, Gautam Budh Nagar, said the personnel had been deployed in the area over the last three years.

“We have named these police personnel, but their involvement or role in the development of Shahberi is not clear as of now,” he said.

The GNIDA had started Shahberi’s land acquisition in 1994 for planned development. The authority had acquired around 155 hectares by 2009. However, a group of farmers filed a writ petition and the Allahabad high court stayed the land acquisition in 2011.

However, following this, some developers bought land from farmers at low rates and developed illegal colonies in in the area. Most of the building do not have no-objection certificates and clearances required from the authority.

The police and authority have expedited crackdowns in the area after chief minister Yogi Adityanath ordered them to do so last month.

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 23:13 IST