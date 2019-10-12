Greater Noida authority seeks permanent police force

cities

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 23:48 IST

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority has sought permanent police force to intensify its drives against encroachment on public land. As of now, it has only one sub-inspector and two constables supporting authority staff in the latter’s anti-encroachment drives.

The authority’s chief executive officer Narendra Bhooshan said he has written to senior Uttar Pradesh police officials seeking more constables.

“Earlier, we used to have five constables and one sub-inspector to support our anti-encroachment exercises. Three constables have retired and we are left with only two. We need around 30 constables permanently so that we have a stable police force to carry out drives against encroachment. We hope to get adequate police force soon,” said Bhooshan.

Officials said residents often complain that most of the arterial roads, footpaths and markets have been taken over by squatters and vendors. They said the authority it needs police force as past drives have failed to make any difference in absence of policing agencies. Officials said the presence of police constables will boost their drive against squatters and land grabbers.

Faced with unwearied encroachment that seems to mushroom recurrently, the authority has to carry out operations against land grabbers, squatters and vendors on a regular basis. It carries out drive against encroachments on large pieces of government land as well as against encroachments on small areas at roadsides, footpaths and other public spaces.

“To remove large-scale encroachments on government land, we require police force in large numbers. We get police force for a day or two whenever we have to remove large-scale encroachments. However, to remove small-scale encroachments on public spaces such as roadsides or footpaths, we have to carry out anti-encroachment exercises often. Therefore, we need a permanent police force to carry out such small-scale drives,” said Bhooshan.

The penalty for vendors is ₹1,000 and on shopkeepers allowing vendors near their shops is ₹10,000.

Officials said when authority staff goes to remove vendors or squatters from public places they face resistance from encroachers. At times the resistance is intense and the authority needs police force to maintain law and order while carrying out the drive, they added.

“Once the authority gets more police constables, staff will carry out drives more often against vends abetting congestion and bottlenecks, and leading to chaos in residential areas,” said another authority official, not authorised to speak to the media.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 23:48 IST