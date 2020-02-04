Greater Noida: Man arrested for faking ₹2 lakh robbery

cities

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 19:08 IST

A 25-year-old man was arrested for faking a robbery of ₹2 lakh in Dadri. Police said the suspect allegedly faked the robbery as he had borrowed about ₹10 lakh from locals and thought that he would gain sympathy if people came to know that he has been robbed. The suspect was identified as Haseen, a resident of Rabupura.

Dadri police said Haseen had claimed that he was going on a motorcycle when a group of three criminals robbed him of his vehicle and cash.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Nodia, said Haseen’s older brother Nur Hasan had filed a complaint of robbery in Dadri on Monday.

“Nur Hasan said his family had sold a plot to a person named Arif for ₹2 lakh in Dadri. Haseen had gone from Rabupura to Dadri to collect the money,” he said.

The complainant informed police that Haseen was returning with the money on a motorcycle when three men in a car intercepted him near Rampur Bangar village.

“They snatched his cash and motorcycle and fled the spot,” he had said. Police said Nur Hasan was unaware of the fact that his brother was lying and had made up the whole robbery incident at the time when he filed the police complaint.

Singh said police registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter. The police found that the victim’s statements were not coherent.

“During interrogation, he revealed that he had handed over the cash to his sister, Rukhrar, in Dadri. Police conducted a search and recovered the cash from the woman’s house. Rukhsar said Haseen had told her to keep the money,” Singh added.

“He had not informed me that he had faked a robbery,” Rukhsar said.

The police said the suspect had abandoned the motorcycle in the bushed and it was later recovered by police. Singh said Haseen had allegedly faked the robbery plot as he believed money lenders will pressure him into paying up.

A case of cheating was registered against Haseen in Dadri police station. He was produced in court and sent to judicial custody.