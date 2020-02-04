e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Greater Noida: Man arrested for faking ₹2 lakh robbery

Greater Noida: Man arrested for faking ₹2 lakh robbery

cities Updated: Feb 04, 2020 19:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 25-year-old man was arrested for faking a robbery of ₹2 lakh in Dadri. Police said the suspect allegedly faked the robbery as he had borrowed about ₹10 lakh from locals and thought that he would gain sympathy if people came to know that he has been robbed. The suspect was identified as Haseen, a resident of Rabupura.

Dadri police said Haseen had claimed that he was going on a motorcycle when a group of three criminals robbed him of his vehicle and cash.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Nodia, said Haseen’s older brother Nur Hasan had filed a complaint of robbery in Dadri on Monday.

“Nur Hasan said his family had sold a plot to a person named Arif for ₹2 lakh in Dadri. Haseen had gone from Rabupura to Dadri to collect the money,” he said.

The complainant informed police that Haseen was returning with the money on a motorcycle when three men in a car intercepted him near Rampur Bangar village.

“They snatched his cash and motorcycle and fled the spot,” he had said. Police said Nur Hasan was unaware of the fact that his brother was lying and had made up the whole robbery incident at the time when he filed the police complaint.

Singh said police registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter. The police found that the victim’s statements were not coherent.

“During interrogation, he revealed that he had handed over the cash to his sister, Rukhrar, in Dadri. Police conducted a search and recovered the cash from the woman’s house. Rukhsar said Haseen had told her to keep the money,” Singh added.

“He had not informed me that he had faked a robbery,” Rukhsar said.

The police said the suspect had abandoned the motorcycle in the bushed and it was later recovered by police. Singh said Haseen had allegedly faked the robbery plot as he believed money lenders will pressure him into paying up.

A case of cheating was registered against Haseen in Dadri police station. He was produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

top news
Yashasvi Jaiswal ton, bowlers guide India to third straight U19 WC final
Yashasvi Jaiswal ton, bowlers guide India to third straight U19 WC final
High Court to rule tomorrow on plea for black warrant against 4 rape convicts
High Court to rule tomorrow on plea for black warrant against 4 rape convicts
‘AAP, BJP good only at publicity’: Priyanka Gandhi at election rally in Delhi
‘AAP, BJP good only at publicity’: Priyanka Gandhi at election rally in Delhi
‘They could even sell Taj Mahal’: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP at Delhi poll rally
‘They could even sell Taj Mahal’: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP at Delhi poll rally
‘By 1 pm tomorrow’: Arvind Kejriwal taunts BJP to declare CM name
‘By 1 pm tomorrow’: Arvind Kejriwal taunts BJP to declare CM name
New foreign players make a beeline for Auto Expo 2020
New foreign players make a beeline for Auto Expo 2020
U19 WC: India pacer wins hearts with kind gesture for PAK batsman
U19 WC: India pacer wins hearts with kind gesture for PAK batsman
‘Get out’: Amid CAA debate, MNS posters warn illegal Bangladeshi migrants
‘Get out’: Amid CAA debate, MNS posters warn illegal Bangladeshi migrants
trending topics
CoronavirusVirat KohliNATA 2020 registrationBPSC Answer KeyDMRC Admit CardArmaan Jain Wedding ListPoco X2 Launch LiveIndia vs Pakistan Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities