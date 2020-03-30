e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Greater Noida starts hunger helpline for stranded construction workers

Greater Noida starts hunger helpline for stranded construction workers

cities Updated: Mar 30, 2020 22:26 IST
Any construction worker or economically dependent worker living in the city can call on 8595567809 and seek help if (s)he does not have food.
Any construction worker or economically dependent worker living in the city can call on 8595567809 and seek help if (s)he does not have food.(Sunil Ghosh/HT PHOTO)
         

To provide food to construction and daily wage workers, the Greater Noida authority on Monday started a hunger helpline—8595567809—to the fight Covid-19 pandemic crisis.

Any construction worker or economically dependent worker living in the city can call and seek help if (s)he does not have food.

The authority officials have circulated the hunger helpline number among construction workers, economically dependent daily wage workers as well as others stranded in the city while providing food to them at the sites where they are currently living. Apart from this, the authority is circulating the number via newspapers and WhatsApp groups and volunteers who are working in association with the authority.

“We have our volunteers in every sector; they are helping us reach out to needy people. The volunteers are the one-point connection in each sector and then they, along with our staff, provide help to those in need. Our helpline will work till April 14, 2020,” Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority, said.

The authority has formed two teams to look after relief operations. General manager Samakant Srivastava will look after Greater Noida west areas, which cover nearly all newly built group housing sectors and other areas. This area is also called as Noida Extension and has a large number of construction workers as well as slum units where several needy people live, officials said.

General manager PK Kaushik will look after relief operations in Greater Noida East—the area comprises plotted old sectors and educational institutions. This area also has an ample number of economically dependent workers.

“Even volunteers and staff working on sites can call at our number and seek food for hungry people there. Our teams will deliver food for the people in need in any area of the city. Our teams will also help those who are stranded and hungry,” Bhooshan said.

Apart from this, the police, the Noida authority and administration teams are also helping those in need with food packets.

“We provided 24,920 food packets at 11 points to the economically dependent workers in need. Our teams are providing them food regularly amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown,” Rakesh Chauhan, district information officer, said.

Anyone can call at the police helpline number 112 for any immediate help, the police said.

top news
Amid Covid-19 pandemic, Telangana cuts salaries to overcome financial crisis
Amid Covid-19 pandemic, Telangana cuts salaries to overcome financial crisis
Noida DM goes on leave after CM Yogi’s cutting remarks at Covid-19 meet
Noida DM goes on leave after CM Yogi’s cutting remarks at Covid-19 meet
With 25 fresh cases, Delhi coronavirus numbers climb to 97
With 25 fresh cases, Delhi coronavirus numbers climb to 97
BMC makes U-turn on cremation order for coronavirus dead after minister intervenes
BMC makes U-turn on cremation order for coronavirus dead after minister intervenes
‘Frightening picture’: Prashant Kishor tweets video of migrants crying
‘Frightening picture’: Prashant Kishor tweets video of migrants crying
Fever heatmaps hint turning point in US’ Covid-19 cases soon: JP Morgan analysts
Fever heatmaps hint turning point in US’ Covid-19 cases soon: JP Morgan analysts
Microsoft 365 subscriptions to replace Office 365 starting April 21
Microsoft 365 subscriptions to replace Office 365 starting April 21
Why a 10-day extension of BS 6 deadline is unlikely to help the auto industry
Why a 10-day extension of BS 6 deadline is unlikely to help the auto industry
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 India newsCoronavirus cases in IndiaCovid-19 updateIPLCoronavirus lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities