Greater Noida starts hunger helpline for stranded construction workers

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 22:26 IST

To provide food to construction and daily wage workers, the Greater Noida authority on Monday started a hunger helpline—8595567809—to the fight Covid-19 pandemic crisis.

Any construction worker or economically dependent worker living in the city can call and seek help if (s)he does not have food.

The authority officials have circulated the hunger helpline number among construction workers, economically dependent daily wage workers as well as others stranded in the city while providing food to them at the sites where they are currently living. Apart from this, the authority is circulating the number via newspapers and WhatsApp groups and volunteers who are working in association with the authority.

“We have our volunteers in every sector; they are helping us reach out to needy people. The volunteers are the one-point connection in each sector and then they, along with our staff, provide help to those in need. Our helpline will work till April 14, 2020,” Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority, said.

The authority has formed two teams to look after relief operations. General manager Samakant Srivastava will look after Greater Noida west areas, which cover nearly all newly built group housing sectors and other areas. This area is also called as Noida Extension and has a large number of construction workers as well as slum units where several needy people live, officials said.

General manager PK Kaushik will look after relief operations in Greater Noida East—the area comprises plotted old sectors and educational institutions. This area also has an ample number of economically dependent workers.

“Even volunteers and staff working on sites can call at our number and seek food for hungry people there. Our teams will deliver food for the people in need in any area of the city. Our teams will also help those who are stranded and hungry,” Bhooshan said.

Apart from this, the police, the Noida authority and administration teams are also helping those in need with food packets.

“We provided 24,920 food packets at 11 points to the economically dependent workers in need. Our teams are providing them food regularly amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown,” Rakesh Chauhan, district information officer, said.

Anyone can call at the police helpline number 112 for any immediate help, the police said.