Home / Cities / Greater Noida: Ten injured in clash between two families over littering

Greater Noida: Ten injured in clash between two families over littering

cities Updated: Jun 24, 2020 23:43 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Tanmayee Tyagi
Hindustantimes
         

Greater Noida: As many as ten persons were injured in clashes between two families, residing in areas under the Surajpur police station, on Tuesday night allegedly over garbage disposal in the area.

The incident was reported from Mubarakpur village where, on Tuesday morning, a woman from one family allegedly objected to the other family throwing garbage near their house.

“My aunt merely pointed out to them that they were scattering garbage near our house which was creating problems. But they got aggressive and started threatening us,” said Pawan, one of the injured persons.

He alleged his family’s buffalo died in the afternoon and they suspect the other family to be behind it. When they confronted the other family on Tuesday around 8pm, a scuffle broke out.

He alleged four people from his family were injured while six from the other side sustained injuries. Neighbours intervened when both parties started brandishing knives and sticks and the matter was reported to the police.

As many as 15 people from Pawan’s family were booked by the Surajpur police based on a complaint by the other family under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the SC/ST Act.

“Some of the people are undergoing treatment at the district hospital, others are in private ones and one person has been referred to a higher centre in Delhi. Both families are neighbours and the clash occurred over littering. A case has been registered against one family and we will take necessary legal action if the other party also files a complaint,” said Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, zone 2.

No arrests have been made in the case yet. Pawan said his family will also file a complaint once the injured members recover.

