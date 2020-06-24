Greater Noida: Two killed in separate accidents on expressways

cities

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 23:43 IST

Greater Noida: Two people, including a teenager, were killed in separate accidents on the Eastern Peripheral and Yamuna expressways on Wednesday.

One incident was reported from the Rabupura police jurisdiction while the other was reported from the Dadri area.

In Rabupura, the accident took place when one truck, which was stationary, was allegedly hit by another truck from behind on the Yamuna Expressway around 1.30am.

“A 17-year-old boy was killed on the spot while three other people were injured and taken to a nearby hospital. The driver of the truck left the vehicle there and fled on foot. It is unclear at the moment as to what caused the accident. The driver might have dosed off or it could have been because of high speed. We will know more once we take statements of the injured people,” said Vineet Kumar, station house officer, Rabupura police station.

He said there was no one in the stationary truck, which had broken down, and police personnel had earlier in the night called for a mechanic for its repair. The officer also said that so far no complaint has been received in the case.

In the accident on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, a 23-year-old man was killed when the i10 car he was travelling in crashed through the grill of the expressway.

“The accident happened around 9am. There were five friends in the car that had gone from Palwal to Haridwar and were on their way back home when the accident happened. Their car was at a high speed and the driver lost control. It crashed into the divider, crossed to the other side and fell from the expressway after breaking through the grill,” said Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, zone 3.

Locals and police extracted them and took them to a nearby hospital. The four injured friends are now out of danger, said police.