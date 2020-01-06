e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 06, 2020
Home / Cities / Greco-Roman wrestlers to fight for Kesari title

Greco-Roman wrestlers to fight for Kesari title

cities Updated: Jan 06, 2020 21:25 IST
Jigar Hindocha
Jigar Hindocha
Hindustantimes
         

Pune: Greco- Roman wrestlers Shailesh Shelke and Harshvardhan Sadgir will battle it out for 63rd Maharashtra Kesari title at Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex on Tuesday.

The tournament will see Greco- Roman wrestlers for the first time.

Shelke defeated Dnyaneshwar Jamdade 11-10 in mud category, while Sadgir ousted last year’s runner-up Abhijit Katke 5-2 on mat.

The duo who trains at Kaka Pawar Talim used Greco-Roman wrestling skills to oust opponents. “Both the wrestlers are good on both mud and mat,” said Kaka Pawar.

“We train wrestlers in Greco-Roman to excel in international and national events,” he said.

“I am used to play on mat at international level and it will help me in the final,” said Shelke.

“We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses, so it will all be about skill. The better player will win,” said Sadgir.

Abhijit, Rafiq fall

First Bala Rafiq Shaikh in the semi-final (mud) and then Abhijit Katke (mat) in the final. The results disappointed fans who were hoping for a repeat of 2018 final.

Shaikh was stunned by Dnyaneshwar Jamdade by fall and Katke was beaten by Harshvardhan Sadgir.

Results:

Maharashtra Kesari weight category (86kg plus)

Mud:

Final: Shailesh Shelke bt Dnyaneshwar Jamdade 11-10

Semi-final: Dnyaneshwar Jamdade bt Bala Rafiq Shaikh by fall; Shailesh Shelke bt Ganesh Jagtap 6-4

Mat:

Final: Harshvardhan Sadgir bt Abhijit Katke 5-2

Semi-final: Abhijit Katke bt Sagar Birajdar 2-0; Harshvardhan Sadgir bt Sachin Yelwar 6-0

74kg:

Final : Anil Chavan bt Abasaheb Madane 10-6

Third place: Shrikant Nikam bt Praveen Patil 7-6

top news
Got vital clues, say Delhi cops on Crime Branch probe in JNU violence
Got vital clues, say Delhi cops on Crime Branch probe in JNU violence
Centre tells states to fall in line over traffic penalties, packs in a warning
Centre tells states to fall in line over traffic penalties, packs in a warning
Didn’t see ‘tukde-tukde’ gang when I studied in JNU: Jaishankar
Didn’t see ‘tukde-tukde’ gang when I studied in JNU: Jaishankar
‘Give us vote only if...’: Arvind Kejriwal’s new pitch for Delhi elections
‘Give us vote only if...’: Arvind Kejriwal’s new pitch for Delhi elections
IND vs SL: ‘Last inspection at 9:30 pm, most players left by 9’
IND vs SL: ‘Last inspection at 9:30 pm, most players left by 9’
Daimler recalls 744,000 US Mercedes-Benz vehicles for faulty sunroofs
Daimler recalls 744,000 US Mercedes-Benz vehicles for faulty sunroofs
Lehmann’s Twitter account hacked, anti-Iran messages posted on timeline
Lehmann’s Twitter account hacked, anti-Iran messages posted on timeline
Why university students have finally found a voice | Opinion
Why university students have finally found a voice | Opinion
trending topics
JNU violenceJNU AttackJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeAligarh Muslim UniversityGolden Globes 2020 LIVEKushal PunjabiSara Ali KhanRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities