Greco-Roman wrestlers to fight for Kesari title

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 21:25 IST

Pune: Greco- Roman wrestlers Shailesh Shelke and Harshvardhan Sadgir will battle it out for 63rd Maharashtra Kesari title at Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex on Tuesday.

The tournament will see Greco- Roman wrestlers for the first time.

Shelke defeated Dnyaneshwar Jamdade 11-10 in mud category, while Sadgir ousted last year’s runner-up Abhijit Katke 5-2 on mat.

The duo who trains at Kaka Pawar Talim used Greco-Roman wrestling skills to oust opponents. “Both the wrestlers are good on both mud and mat,” said Kaka Pawar.

“We train wrestlers in Greco-Roman to excel in international and national events,” he said.

“I am used to play on mat at international level and it will help me in the final,” said Shelke.

“We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses, so it will all be about skill. The better player will win,” said Sadgir.

Abhijit, Rafiq fall

First Bala Rafiq Shaikh in the semi-final (mud) and then Abhijit Katke (mat) in the final. The results disappointed fans who were hoping for a repeat of 2018 final.

Shaikh was stunned by Dnyaneshwar Jamdade by fall and Katke was beaten by Harshvardhan Sadgir.

Results:

Maharashtra Kesari weight category (86kg plus)

Mud:

Final: Shailesh Shelke bt Dnyaneshwar Jamdade 11-10

Semi-final: Dnyaneshwar Jamdade bt Bala Rafiq Shaikh by fall; Shailesh Shelke bt Ganesh Jagtap 6-4

Mat:

Final: Harshvardhan Sadgir bt Abhijit Katke 5-2

Semi-final: Abhijit Katke bt Sagar Birajdar 2-0; Harshvardhan Sadgir bt Sachin Yelwar 6-0

74kg:

Final : Anil Chavan bt Abasaheb Madane 10-6

Third place: Shrikant Nikam bt Praveen Patil 7-6