Green Valley Crossing on Dadri-Surajpur road to be signal free

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 23:28 IST

Noida: The Noida authority and traffic police are planning to make the Green Valley crossing near Sector 49 police station in Barola free of traffic signals. The Noida authority is planning to shut two arms of the crossing — from City Centre towards Sector 48 and the return arm — to make commuting signal-free for the other two routes, towards Surajpur and Sector 37.

Green Valley chowk is one of the busiest crossings in Noida, with several people passing through from four sides — Surajpur to Sector 37, and City Centre to Sector 48 and vice versa. People working in Noida Special Economic Zone, Bhangel, Surajpur, and local residents also use this road. A number of shops and vehicle repair centres have also encroached upon the road, compounding the crossing’s traffic woes.

SPS Yadav, project engineer, work circle 3, Noida authority, said the spot witnesses frequent traffic snarls during the peak morning and evening hours. “Noida authority and traffic police personnel observed the traffic movement for a few days. We then decided to shut two arms of the crossing. Now, commuters going from City Centre to Sector 48 need to take a left turn and take a u-turn to continue the onward journey. Similarly, commuters going from Sector 48 towards City Centre need to take a left turn and take a u-turn for their journey,” he said.

Officials said there are already two u-turns on the Dadri-Surajpur Challera (DSC) Road. However, Noida authority is developing another u-tTurn near Sector 49 police station to ensure a hassle-free commute once the traffic plan is in place.

Yadav said in fact a u-turn existed at the spot. “But some people had earlier started using the u-turn to drive on the wrong side. This u-turn was closed a few months ago, but we will reopen it now. The Green Valley crossing will be made signal-free in a few days,” he said.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 23:28 IST