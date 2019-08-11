Groundwater in 1,356 Punjab villages high on heavy metals, chemicals

cities

Presence of heavy metals and chemicals was found to be beyond permissible limits in the groundwater of at least 1,356 villages of Punjab, posing a risk of different types of cancer and other life-threatening diseases to the people living there.

The results of random sampling carried out by the state water supply and sanitation department in of all districts of Punjab found that water of these villages is unfit for drinking. The results of the sampling show the presence of arsenic, lead, fluoride, uranium, iron, mercury, sulphate and selenium exceeding permissible limits in the groundwater. The results also found existence of salinity and nitrate above acceptable limits.

Among all the districts, Amritsar tops the list with the maximum number of villages (360) affected with heavy metals, followed by Patiala (252), Gurdaspur (142) and Tarn Taran (140). On the other hand, Faridkot (0), Muktsar (2) Pathankot (2) and SBS Nagar (2) were the least affected districts.

The department had collected samples from 45,702 sources (tubewells and others).

Results reveals that existence of arsenic exceeding permissible limits found in 890 village while fluoride was found in 456 villages. Similarly nitrate was found in 78, salinity in 31, iron in 99 and other heavy metals in 31 villages.

According to the health experts, the presence of arsenic, uranium and mercury

above permissible limits can cause cancer while the existence fluoride beyond limit is harmful for bones and teeth. The other heavy metals are also harmful to the nervous system, they say.

SK Jain, chief engineer, water supply and sanitation department, said, “Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran are mainly affected with arsenic while Patiala with fluoride. As a long-term solution, we will supply canal water to the affected areas. But as a short-term solution, we are installing arsenic removal plants there,” said SK Jain.

“We are in the process to install 83 arsenic removal plants in Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran districts. ₹21 crore will be spent on the installation of these plants,” he added.

