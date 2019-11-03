e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 03, 2019

GRP rescues 25 turtles in Prayagraj

  Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A tug of war between Pratapgarh GRP and forest department resulted in the death of four turtles which were among 25 recovered in a joint operation by GRP and RPF teams at Pratapgarh railway station on Sunday.

The forest department did not take their custody and the remaining turtles were released in Sai river by RPF personnel later. Station house officer, GRP, Pratapgarh, Phool Singh said three women were arrested from Malda Express and 25 turtles were recovered from them during a raid on Sunday. The forest department was informed but their officials expressed inability to take custody of turtles saying that they will not get court remand as it was Sunday.

Instead, they demanded unofficial custody of the turtles to which GRP did not agree. Late in the afternoon, RPF personnel lodged an FIR under the railway act and released alive turtles in Sai river of Pratapgarh.

On Friday, the GRP had arrested seven persons and recovered over 1000 turtles of different species that were being smuggled in large bags to West Bengal.

top news
Fadnavis likely to meet Shah in Delhi tomorrow amid Maharashtra stalemate
Fadnavis likely to meet Shah in Delhi tomorrow amid Maharashtra stalemate
Centre reviews pollution crisis; cabinet secy to monitor situation in Delhi-NCR daily
Centre reviews pollution crisis; cabinet secy to monitor situation in Delhi-NCR daily
Delhi lawyers to strike over Tis Hazari clash; get support from other states
Delhi lawyers to strike over Tis Hazari clash; get support from other states
NCP’s Ajit Pawar gets a message from Shiv Sena amid Maharashtra impasse
NCP’s Ajit Pawar gets a message from Shiv Sena amid Maharashtra impasse
37 flights diverted, schools closed in Noida after toxic smog engulfs Delhi
37 flights diverted, schools closed in Noida after toxic smog engulfs Delhi
Rohit Sharma surpasses MS Dhoni to achieve massive T20I record
Rohit Sharma surpasses MS Dhoni to achieve massive T20I record
Isro develops sphere-shaped capsule for deep sea mission
Isro develops sphere-shaped capsule for deep sea mission
Delhi pollution: CM seeks neighbour states’ help; issues appeal on Odd-Even
Delhi pollution: CM seeks neighbour states’ help; issues appeal on Odd-Even
trending topics
Priyanka GandhiIndia vs BangladeshRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News