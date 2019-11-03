GRP rescues 25 turtles in Prayagraj

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:42 IST

A tug of war between Pratapgarh GRP and forest department resulted in the death of four turtles which were among 25 recovered in a joint operation by GRP and RPF teams at Pratapgarh railway station on Sunday.

The forest department did not take their custody and the remaining turtles were released in Sai river by RPF personnel later. Station house officer, GRP, Pratapgarh, Phool Singh said three women were arrested from Malda Express and 25 turtles were recovered from them during a raid on Sunday. The forest department was informed but their officials expressed inability to take custody of turtles saying that they will not get court remand as it was Sunday.

Instead, they demanded unofficial custody of the turtles to which GRP did not agree. Late in the afternoon, RPF personnel lodged an FIR under the railway act and released alive turtles in Sai river of Pratapgarh.

On Friday, the GRP had arrested seven persons and recovered over 1000 turtles of different species that were being smuggled in large bags to West Bengal.