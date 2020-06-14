Guard kills self a day after his samples collected for testing

cities

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 23:46 IST

Gurugram

A 45-year-old security guard allegedly shot himself and succumbed to injuries in the early hours of Sunday morning in Sushant Lok area. Police said on Saturday, the man’s sample for testing of Covid-19 had been collected after four members of his employer’s family had tested positive for the virus last week.

According to the police, the deceased — a native of Etah in Uttar Pradesh — had been working as a security guard in Sushant Lok for more than a decade. Police said on June 10, his employer’s family was placed under quarantine and as per protocols, the samples of people, who had been in their contact, were collected.

A police official privy to the investigation said, “Preliminary probe has found that on Saturday, his sample was collected. He suspected that he may have contracted the virus. His test result report is awaited.”

Police said no suicide note had been recovered so far.

The incident was reported on Sunday morning. Police said the man shot himself with his gun.Inquest proceedings under section 174 of code of criminal procedure has been initiated. The victim’s body will be handed over to his family after the Covid test report comes out, said police.

Gurugram does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).