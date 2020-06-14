e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 14, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Guard kills self a day after his samples collected for testing

Guard kills self a day after his samples collected for testing

cities Updated: Jun 14, 2020 23:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram

A 45-year-old security guard allegedly shot himself and succumbed to injuries in the early hours of Sunday morning in Sushant Lok area. Police said on Saturday, the man’s sample for testing of Covid-19 had been collected after four members of his employer’s family had tested positive for the virus last week.

According to the police, the deceased — a native of Etah in Uttar Pradesh — had been working as a security guard in Sushant Lok for more than a decade. Police said on June 10, his employer’s family was placed under quarantine and as per protocols, the samples of people, who had been in their contact, were collected.

A police official privy to the investigation said, “Preliminary probe has found that on Saturday, his sample was collected. He suspected that he may have contracted the virus. His test result report is awaited.”

Police said no suicide note had been recovered so far.

The incident was reported on Sunday morning. Police said the man shot himself with his gun.Inquest proceedings under section 174 of code of criminal procedure has been initiated. The victim’s body will be handed over to his family after the Covid test report comes out, said police.

Gurugram does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).

top news
Capital to double tests in two days, treble them in six: Amit Shah
Capital to double tests in two days, treble them in six: Amit Shah
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home
Delhi’s Covid-19 count jumps to 41,182, capital sees highest spike of 2,224 new cases
Delhi’s Covid-19 count jumps to 41,182, capital sees highest spike of 2,224 new cases
After state, monsoon arrives in city
After state, monsoon arrives in city
Anand Vihar railway station to house Covid isolation coaches, no train service from Monday
Anand Vihar railway station to house Covid isolation coaches, no train service from Monday
The NDA’s false parenthood claim, writes Abhishek Manu Singhvi
The NDA’s false parenthood claim, writes Abhishek Manu Singhvi
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post
Covid update: India’s new treatment protocol; China fresh scare; diabetes link
Covid update: India’s new treatment protocol; China fresh scare; diabetes link
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesSushant Singh Rajput death NewsSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In