Guardian minister invites suggestions instead of allegations to tackle Pune floods

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 18:40 IST

PUNE Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state unit head and Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil attacked the opposition parties for politicising the Pune floods and appealed for “suggestions” instead of “allegations”.

The opposition parties layed into Patil who was in Delhi on seat sharing talks the day several areas in Pune flooded due to heavy rain and canals overflowing. Eighteen people died between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Patil returned to Pune on Friday.

Patil said, “I was in contact with the district and civic administration on Wednesday (September 25), as the rains were on, giving various instructions. As the meeting in Delhi was pre-planned, I went. Even the chief minister spoke with Ajit Pawar for relief work in Baramati.”

“Even today (Friday) when I went to Aryaneshwar nagar to meet the flood- affected, some of outsiders, who are not residents there, attempted to start an agitation,” Patil said, adding that as the model code of conduct is in force, ahead of the Assembly elections, the government is not able to do make announcements as regards compensation for the flood-affected.

Pawar case? Started by Cong, directed by court

Responding to a question on the ED case against Sharad Pawar, Patil replied that the BJP did not file the case or start the inquiry. “The NCP is making an event of Pawar’s case. Chavan (Prithviraj, ex Congress CM) started the inquiry into state co-operative banks. As per the direction of the court as case had been filed against Pawar,” Patil said.

