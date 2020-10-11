e-paper
Gun shots fired at BJP leader's house in J&K's Poonch; searches launched

Gun shots fired at BJP leader’s house in J&K’s Poonch; searches launched

A senior police officer said that five rounds were fired at Zulfikar Pathan’s house

cities Updated: Oct 11, 2020 16:47 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.
Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.(Getty Images)
         

Gun shots were fired at the house of a BJP leader at around 3.30 am in Balakote area of Poonch district on Sunday, following which, security forces launched a cordon and search operation.

A senior police officer said that five rounds were fired at Zulfikar Pathan’s house. “We are investigating the matter, “ he added.

At least one round pierced through the window of the house. Sources said Pathan’s PSO also fired in the general direction of the gun shots.

A search operation has been launched in the area.

