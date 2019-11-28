Gunshots fired outside Moga court, 4 booked

cities

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 00:18 IST

MOGA Four per­sons were booked af­ter two rival groups clashed out­side the Moga district court com­plex on Wednes­day.

One mem­ber of a group re­port­edly fired in the air, but no one was in­jured in the clash. The group which opened fire also thrashed the vehicle of another group.

The accused has been identified as Gurlabh Singh, Soni, Rahul and Mani, all residents of Moga.

Police said Varinder Singh of Moga along with two others had come for a court hearing, but on the way back, they got into a brawl with the accused outside the court complex.“We were go­ing home af­ter the hear­ing, they at­tacked us. They had threat­ened to kill us ear­lier. To­day, they fired bul­lets and fled,” said Varinder Singh.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, city), Paramjit Singh Sandhu said, “One party at­tacked the other and also fired bul­lets in the air, but no one was re­ported in­jured. We are yet to confirm the number of shots fired by the accused. We have registered a case against four persons on Varinder’s statement. Raids are be­ing con­ducted to ar­rest the ac­cused.”

A case was reg­is­tered un­der Sec­tions 336 (endangering lives of others), 427 (mischief), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relavant sections of the Arms Act at Moga city po­lice sta­tion.