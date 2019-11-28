Gunshots fired outside Moga court, 4 booked
Said to be a case of group clash, no injuries reportedcities Updated: Nov 28, 2019 00:18 IST
MOGA Four persons were booked after two rival groups clashed outside the Moga district court complex on Wednesday.
One member of a group reportedly fired in the air, but no one was injured in the clash. The group which opened fire also thrashed the vehicle of another group.
The accused has been identified as Gurlabh Singh, Soni, Rahul and Mani, all residents of Moga.
Police said Varinder Singh of Moga along with two others had come for a court hearing, but on the way back, they got into a brawl with the accused outside the court complex.“We were going home after the hearing, they attacked us. They had threatened to kill us earlier. Today, they fired bullets and fled,” said Varinder Singh.
Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, city), Paramjit Singh Sandhu said, “One party attacked the other and also fired bullets in the air, but no one was reported injured. We are yet to confirm the number of shots fired by the accused. We have registered a case against four persons on Varinder’s statement. Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused.”
A case was registered under Sections 336 (endangering lives of others), 427 (mischief), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relavant sections of the Arms Act at Moga city police station.