Gupkar-Tukde gangs’ tacit link should be exposed: BJP

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 22:25 IST

The BJP on Tuesday said that the tacit understanding between “Gupkar and Tukde-Tukde gangs” should be exposed as both were enjoying terror funding.

Canvassing for the party amid the district development council polls in Kishtwar, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said terror funding was no more a secret after Abdul Rashid Shora, father of former JNU Students’ Union vice-president Shehla Rashid, stated that her daughter had received Rs 3 crore from her mentors in Pakistan to join students’ politics in JNU.

Shora, he said, had already sought a probe into his daughter’s finances, accusing her of receiving Rs 3 crore from two people under investigation for terror funding.

Chugh said this incident has come close on the heels of the arrest of PDP’s candidate for the DDC polls, Waheed Parra, by the NIA for allegedly conspiring with Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorists to get their support during the 2019 parliamentary elections.

He said Parra also had “close links” with some Irfan Shafi Mir, who was arrested along with HM terrorist Naveed Babu.

“It is now more than exposed that Mufti’s PDP and the Tukde-Tukde gang had the same source of funding from the terror groups in Pakistan,” Chugh alleged.

He called upon the people to be “vigilant against the subversive gameplan of the Gupkar alliance and the “Tukde” gang.

“While the Tukde gang is conspiring to break the country, Gupkar gang is bent upon insulting the national flag and all other national symbols to spread hatred in J&K,” Chugh said making an appeal to the people to overthrow the Gupkar alliance members and vote for the BJP for the development of J&K.