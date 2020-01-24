Gurugram guest house owners demand tweak in new policy to allow smaller plots

cities

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 21:59 IST

Gurugram: A group of guest house owners on Friday called upon city MLA Sudhir Singla and apprised him of the problems being faced by them due to the introduction of the new guest house policy. The owners are demanding a change in the policy, particularly to the one related to the size of the plot on which guest houses are allowed. A delegation, under the aegis of the Guest House Policy Amendment Forum, while appreciating the introduction of new guest house policy called for some changes so that guest houses on plots of smaller sizes on sector roads can also be used for setting up such establishments.

Presently, the policy stipulates that such establishments can come up only on plots measuring 500 square yards (sqy), and that two smaller plots can also be clubbed to set up a guest house, albeit it is on a sector road.

Sunil Bawa, a guest house owner who was part of the delegation, said it would be in the interest of plot owners, and industry owners as a whole, if the government permits setting up of guest houses on plots measuring 263 sqy and 342 sqy as well. “A number of guest houses have come up on smaller plots. There is also the question of plots falling between or adjacent to a guest house,” he added.

Last week, the department of town and country planning (DTCP) and Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) had started a drive against guest houses operational in private licensed colonies and HSVP sectors, during which occupation certificates of over 100 such properties were withdrawn. According to officials, the owners would have to get their properties regularized as per the new guest house policy or face action.

Bawa, however, said they were ready to follow all norms but a slight tweak in the plot area norms would help immensely. As per an estimate by the forum, there are around 3,000 guest houses operational in the city.

Singla said that after hearing the issues raised by the delegation, he took up the matter with DTCP officials and asked them to prepare a proposal in this regard. “The demand can be considered if it is viable and beneficial to the people and business at large and does not cause problems to the area residents,” he said.

Amrik Singh, senior town planner, Gurugram said the matter pertains to policy and the proposal of the forum would be sent to senior officials in Chandigarh. “This is a policy-level matter and decision can be taken by the headquarters in Chandigarh,” he said.