1 held as crude bomb hurled at Gurugram nightclub, none hurt

Gurugram A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Gurugram Police at the spot where a crude bomb was thrown outside a club in Sector 29 early on Tuesday morning. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

A 29-year-old man on Tuesday morning hurled crude bombs outside a nightclub in Gurugram’s Sector 29 market, police officers said, adding that the accused has been arrested.

Police identified the accused as Sachin (goes by one name), originally from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. Officers probing the case said that Sachin has been booked at the DLF police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Explosive Substances Act, Arms Act, as well as under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The attack occurred at around 5.15am, and officers said that the incendiary devices were very rudimentary — the low-intensity blasts only damaged a two-wheeler and a signboard outside the establishment named Human Night Club, and no casualties were reported in the incident.

“When we reached the spot, the suspect had already hurled two bombs at the establishment. Before he could explode more devices, a police team on routine duty nabbed him,” assistant commissioner of police (crime) Varun Dahiya said.

The police team recovered two more crude bombs and a country-made weapon from the suspect, said officers. They said that National Investigation Agency (NIA) officers as well the Gurugram police special task force and SWAT teams are probing the matter.

Gurugram police commissioner Vikas Arora also visited the site and supervised the bomb disposal team’s efforts to neutralise the recovered explosives. “The swift action by our officers prevented further casualties. The suspect is now in custody and being interrogated for further details,” Arora said.

The incident comes around two weeks after the Lawrence Bishnoi gang issued a threat to Toy Box, another nightclub in the market. Police said initial investigations suggest Tuesday’s attack is linked to the gang.

Police are also investigating whether the attack is linked to another similar incident in Chandigarh on November 26, when unknown people hurled explosives at two nightclubs — Seville Bar and Lounge, owned by Punjabi singer Badshah, and De Orra Club, owned by local businessmen.

“We are questioning Sachin to establish if there are any connections between the cases, and if the same gang is behind the attack,” said the investigator quoted above.

Meanwhile, business owners in the market called on police to enhance security in the area.

“The blast has created a sense of fear... We suspect that gangsters are deliberately targeting this market, which could lead to losses if action isn’t taken immediately. It’s crucial for authorities to enhance security measures and restore confidence in the community,” said a club owner, requesting anonymity.

The owner of another business establishment said, “As a hub for social gatherings, such acts not only disrupt business but also jeopardise public safety. We urge the police to identify and address the perpetrators to prevent such incidents in the future.”