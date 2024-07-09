1 killed, two injured as auto overturns Gurugram’s Aggarwal Chowk

A 62-year-old man died, and two others were injured when the auto rickshaw they were travelling in overturned at Aggarwal Chowk near Sadar Bazaar, police said on Tuesday. Despite the auto’s damage, the driver brought it back on its wheels and fled the scene, leaving the passengers, said police. (File Photo)

The deceased, identified as Dinesh Chand, Chand, was a resident of Rajiv Nagar in Sector 12, had boarded the auto rickshaw near Rajiv Chowk to reach home after returning from his native place, Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred around 5.30am on Sunday when the driver, speeding towards the chowk, lost control and overturned while taking a sharp turn, said a senior officer aware of the accident.

“Chand had died instantly at the spot while two other passengers suffered from fractures after coming beneath the three-wheeler,” he said.

According to police, despite the vehicle’s damage, the driver brought it back on its wheels and fled the scene, leaving the injured passengers unattended. Passersby rushed the victims to the civil hospital in Sector 10, where doctors declared Chand dead, they added.

Initially, Chand’s identity could not be determined as his belongings were missing, the police said. His wife, Raj Dulari, 60, approached the police on Monday to report him missing. She identified him from a photograph shown by the police, they added.

Gurugram police’s public relations officer Sandeep Kumar said CCTV footage captured the auto rickshaw’s registration number. “We have requested the owner’s details from the transport department to apprehend the driver,” he added.

Based on the complaint of Chand’s wife, an FIR was registere against the driver, on Monday, under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 125(a) (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Gurugram City police station.